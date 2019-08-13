By Mike O’Brien, vice president of market development at Growth Energy | December 05, 2019

E15 has reached new heights in 2019. Just last month, the nation’s fourth largest fuel market opened for E15. Under a rule by the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets, New York will become the newest state to allow the sale of E15, which is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for all vehicles model year 2001 and newer. In anticipation of the rule, Growth Energy hosted an educational workshop for area retailers interested in offering E15 and E85 this past October in Syracuse. We look forward to working with retailers across the state to quickly get E15 into the market and give New York drivers access to a cleaner-burning fuel that’s better for their engines, the environment, and their wallets.

In October, American drivers also topped 11 billion miles on E15, and adoption rates continue to rise following recent regulatory changes by the EPA to permit year-round sales of the fuel. To accelerate that progress, Growth Energy continues to tear down commercial barriers through the Prime the Pump (PTP) program, which has helped expand E15 to more than 2,000 locations across the country. Growth Energy also launched a new partnership with GasBuddy to promote the availability of the fuel to a ready-built audience of fuel consumers searching for the best value.

American drivers are responding to added availability and more importantly to consistent access year-round. E15 summer sales increased by 46 percent this past summer on a per-store basis. And for the first time ever, the E15 store count increased over the summer months by 149 stores.

Growth Energy has worked hand-in-hand with leading retailers including Casey’s, Cumberland Farms, Family Express, Holiday, Kum & Go, Kwik Trip, Minnoco, Murphy USA, Protec Fuel, Pump & Pantry, QuikTrip, RaceTrac, Royal Farms, Rutters, Sheetz, and Thorntons to give more drivers access to cleaner burning, high-octane Unleaded 88 at more than 2,000 stations across the U.S.

For more information, head to our retailer hub at growthenergy.org/resources/retailer-hub.