UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced that nearly three-fourths of the sugarcane processed during the first half of November went to ethanol production. The group also said corn ethanol production is up significantly.

According to UNICA, 19.83 million tons of sugarcane was processed by mills in the country’s south-central region during the first half of November, down 7.61 percent from the same period of 2018.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, approximately 562.74 million tons of sugarcane has been processed in the region, up 5.7 percent from the same period of the previous season.

As of Nov. 16, UNICA reported that 120 mills in the south-central region of Brazil had completed harvest activities, up from 86 mills that had completed harvest by the same date in 2018. An additional 74 units were expected to complete the harvest during the second half of November.

According to UNICA, 71.73 percent of the sugarcane processed during the first half of November went to ethanol production, up from 65.92 percent during the same period of last year.

Ethanol production reached 1.3 billion liters (343.42 million gallons) during the first two weeks of November, up 19.03 percent when compared to the same period of last year. The volume produced included 872.81 million liters of hydrous ethanol and 426.54 million liters of anhydrous ethanol.

Since the beginning of the current harvest, ethanol production has reached 30.87 billion liters, including 21.48 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 9.38 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol.

Corn ethanol production reached 68.68 million liters during the first half of November. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, corn ethanol production has reached 809.77 million liters, up 101.5 percent when compared to the same period of 2018.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil sold 1.38 billion liters of ethanol during the first half of November, including 1.32 billion liters sold domestically and 62.56 million liters destined for export.

Of the volume sold domestically, 371.78 million liters was anhydrous ethanol and 948.83 million liters was hydrous ethanol. Hydrous ethanol sales were up 4.59 percent when compared to the same period of last year.