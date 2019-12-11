ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA Foreign Agricultural Service released October export data on Dec. 5, reporting the U.S. exported approximately 112.82 million gallons of ethanol and 759,979 tons of distillers grains during the month.

The 112.82 million gallons of ethanol exported in October was down when compared to the 171.22 million gallons exported in October 2018, but up from the 100.31 million gallons exported in September 2019.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than three dozen countries in October. Canada was the top destination with 30.03 million gallons, followed by India with 17.7 million gallons and Brazil with 11.71 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $180.29 million in October, down from $252.28 million in October 2018, but up from $152.11 million in September 2019.

Total U.S. ethanol exports for the first 10 months of 2019 reached 1.22 billion gallon at a value of $1.95 billion, compared to 1.42 billion gallons at a value of $2.26 billion during the same period of last year.

The U.S. also exported 759,979 tons of distillers grains in October, down from both 1.01 million tons in October 2018 and 1.05 million tons in September 2019.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to nearly three dozen countries in October. Mexico was the top destination with 147,471 tons, followed by Vietnam with 117,897 tons and South Korea with 69,633 tons.

The total value of distillers grains exports for the first 10 months of 2019 reached 9.11 million tons at a value of $1.89 billion compared to 9.91 million tons at a value of $2.07 billion during the same period of 2018.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.