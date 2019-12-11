ADVERTISEMENT

The National Corn Growers Association hosted a news conference Dec. 11 during which NCGA officials and state leaders urged the Trump Administration and members of Congress to complete its work related to trade and ethanol.

Kevin Ross, president of the NCGA, opened the call by calling 2019 a challenging year for America’s corn farmers. He said there have been several positive developments in recent months, including the approval of year-round E15 and ratification of a trade agreement with Japan. He also applauded this week’s announcement that the White House and Congress are moving ahead to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

There have also been troubling developments over the past few months. Ross said all signs currently indicate that the U.S. EPA is moving forward with a rulemaking that doesn’t address the small refinery exemption (SRE) according to the deal originally announced by the White House. He also noted the NCGA is also still waiting on a resolution to the trade dispute with China. According to Ross, ongoing negotiations and the possible impact on agriculture are causing uncertainty and anxiety for U.S. farmers.

“It’s time for Washington to finish the job on trade on ethanol,” Ross said. “We’re here to call on Congress to pass USMCA and for the administration to follow through on the president’s commitment to American farmers and uphold the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard.”

The NCGA hosted the news conference from St. Louis, where the organization is holding its last 2019 meeting. A replay of the event is available here.