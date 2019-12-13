ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Brouillette was sworn in to serve as the 15th U.S. secretary of energy on Dec. 11. He was nominated to the post by President Trump on Nov. 7 following the announcement of former Secretary Rick Perry’s resignation and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Dec. 2 by a vote of 70 to 15.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Trump presided over the ceremony and Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office.

“It is with tremendous honor and gratitude that I take the oath to serve this great nation as the United States Secretary of Energy,” Brouillette said. “I want to thank the President and the members of the Senate for placing their confidence in me to help advance our national security, our energy security, and our economic security through groundbreaking science and technology.

“I’d also like to thank my dear friend and predecessor, Secretary Perry, for his unwavering support and remarkable tenure, as well as the hardworking men and women fulfilling our mission across the Department,” he continued. It’s been a blessing to witness first-hand their continued dedication and skill, determination and patriotism.

“President Trump's policies have led to a historic era in American energy,” Brouillette said. “We are the world’s largest oil and gas producer, second biggest generator of wind and solar power, and continue to lead the entire world in energy-related carbon emissions. I look forward to building on this success as Secretary of Energy and to opening new avenues of progress that will make a lasting difference for our nation and our world.”

Brouillette was previously served as deputy secretary of energy, a post he was confirmed to in August 2017 by a Senate vote of 79-17. Prior to joining the DOE, he served as head of public policy for financial services company USAA. Brouillette also previously served as vice president of Ford Motor Co. where he led the automaker’s domestic policy teams, and as chief of staff to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce. From 2001 to 2003, Brouillette was assistant secretary for energy for Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs. He also served as a member of the Louisiana State Mineral and Energy Board from 2013 to 2016.