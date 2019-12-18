ADVERTISEMENT

Missy Ruff, director of safety and technical programs for the Renewable Fuels Association, was selected to chair the executive committee of the National TRANSCAER Task Group, the managing body for initiatives undertaken by TRANSCAER, a national outreach effort that has focused on assisting communities prepare for and respond to possible hazardous material transportation incidents. She assumes this key leadership role on January 1.

“This is a well-deserved honor for Missy, and she will be an outstanding chair for the National TRANSCAER Task Group executive committee,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “The fact that she was elected to this position by her peers is a real tribute to Missy’s character, leadership abilities, and expertise. Missy’s efforts continue to play an instrumental role in ensuring the ethanol industry maintains its impeccable safety record. We are very proud of her accomplishments and her service to the industry.”

At RFA, Ruff leads the association’s award-winning safety initiatives and assists with numerous technical and regulatory initiatives, including rail issues. In addition to her work with TRANSCAER, she has planned and executed hundreds of ethanol safety seminars and workshops across the country, training thousands of attendees. Ruff also works closely with state and federal agencies, industry partners, emergency responders, consumers, petroleum marketers and retailers among others.

In June, she received the 2018 TRANSCAER Chairman’s Award, given to a TRANSCAER team member who has contributed above and beyond the normal call of duty to advocate, demonstrate and implement TRANSCAER’s principles.

TRANSCAER members include volunteer representatives from the chemical manufacturing, transportation, distribution, hazardous material storage and handling, emergency response and preparedness, and related service industries as well as the government. The TRANSCAER acronym stands for Transportation Community Awareness Emergency Response. Click here for more information.