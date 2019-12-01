By Poet LLC | December 20, 2019

On Dec. 17, Poet Founder and CEO Jeff Broin announced a $2 million gift for construction of the precision agriculture facility at South Dakota State University.



POET and SDSU have a strong history of collaboration on innovative research projects and training the next generation to use agriculture to solve the world’s most pressing issues, like climate change. POET is proud to partner with SDSU on this exciting venture.





•Poet's gift will support construction of the precision agriculture facility •Poet and SDSU will enhance research partnerships through dedicated POET office space at the research park to help facilitate new, groundbreaking collaborations •Poet and SDSU will partner to develop academic programs in bioprocessing so SDSU graduates will have a robust understanding of how biofuels and agriculture can drive change across the globe



The stakes have never been higher to combat climate change. What was once considered a problem for the distant future is a real threat to all of us today.



“A little over 100 years ago, we derived nearly everything in our society from the surface of the earth. If we want to return to a healthy planet, we will once again need to lean on agriculture, in combination with biofuels and bioproducts, to replace fossil fuels and their derivatives. This gift supports South Dakota’s future farmers, who will need to cultivate even more sustainable ag practices for future generations,” Broin said.



SDSU’s increasing commitment to precision agriculture, including being the only university to offer both a precision agriculture major and minor and the construction of the new Raven Precision Agriculture Center on campus, will position the Jackrabbits to lead the way in making positive change that impacts future generations across the globe.



“We are grateful for the tremendous support POET has shown toward SDSU and our precision agriculture program,” said SDSU President Barry Dunn. “Partnering with the leading biofuels company in the world creates unique opportunities to not only grow precision agriculture at SDSU, but also expand the industry into areas where change and growth can have a positive impact on the environment and society as a whole. Educating and training the next generation of ag producers, scientists, engineers and others to meet the challenges and opportunities will define the future of agriculture and the biofuels industry in the state, region and the world.”





