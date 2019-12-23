ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump signed two legislative packages into law during the final hours of Dec. 20, avoiding another government shutdown. The packages include all 12 fiscal year 2020 funding bill and tax extenders legislation that will benefit biofuels and bioenergy.

The legislation has retroactively extended the biodiesel and renewable diesel tax credit through the end of 2022. It also extends the second generation biofuel producer credit and special allowance for second-generation biofuel plant property through Jan. 1, 2021. The Section 45 and Section 48 tax credits or electricity produced from certain renewable resources are also extended through Jan. 1, 2021, while the alternative fuel refueling property credit is retroactively extended through Dec. 31, 2020.

The legislative package passed the House on Dec. 17 and the Senate on Dec. 19.