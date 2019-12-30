ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for December, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in October was up significantly from the prior month, but down when compared to October 2018.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was at 486 million bushels in October, up 7 percent from September 2019, but down 5 percent from October 2018. October 2019 usage included 91.9 percent for alcohol and 8.1 percent for other purposes.

Corn use for fuel alcohol was at 437 million bushels in October, up 8 percent when compared to the previous month, but down 5 percent when compared to October 2018. Corn consumed in October for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was 90.3 percent and 9.7 percent, respectively.

Sorghum consumed for fuel alcohol production fell to 3.808 million hundredweight (cwt) (213,248 tons), down from 5.127 million cwt in September and 4.588 million cwt in October of the previous year.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production fell to 93,715 tons, down from 102,911 tons in September and 124,404 tons in October 2018. Corn oil production was at 149,469 tons in October, up from 142,861 tons in September, but down from 158,712 tons in October 2018. Distillers dried grains production was at 346,262 tons, up from 286,849 tons in September and 378,003 tons in October 2018. Distillers dried grains with solubles production was at 1.86 million tons, up from 1.79 million tons the previous month, but down from 1.98 million tons in October of the previous year. Distillers wet grains production was at 1.3 million tons, up from 1.22 million tons in September, but down from 1.35 million tons in October 2018. Modified distillers wet grains production was at 435,309 million tons, up from 398,844 tons in September, but down from 456,672 tons in October 2018.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production fell to 51,988 tons, down from 64,059 tons in September and 61,021 tons in October 2018. Corn gluten feed production increased to 293,890 tons, up from 289,797 tons in September 2019 and 282,713 tons in October 2018. Corn gluten meal production was at 87,589 tons, up from 86,645 tons the previous month, but down from 90,899 tons in October of the previous year. Wet corn gluten feed production was at 233,348 tons in October, up from 208,645 tons in September, but down from 245,681 tons in October 2018.

At dry at wet mills, carbon dioxide captured reached 256,453 tons in October, up from 353,981 tons in September and 252,895 tons in October 2018.