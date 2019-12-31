ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Grains Council has announced changes to its ethanol staff in recent months. Lucas Szabo was promoted to manager of global ethanol market development in November, and Stella Qian was promoted to manager of global ethanol programs in December. Both work in USGC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Szabo was promoted to his new post following Brian Healy’s promotion to director of global ethanol market development. He joined the USGC in June 2014 as a global strategies coordinator. Szabo was promoted to manager of export programs in June 2017, where he assisted with the USGC’s ethanol export strategies, market development programs, and policy engagement. In his new position, Szabo will help design strategy and implement programs for the USGC’s global ethanol market development effort.

“Lucas has made critical contributions in executing the past three ethanol summits,” Healy said. “He has deepened his technical knowledge of ethanol, preparing him for further out-facing engagements that support our mission of expanded global ethanol use.”

Qian took on her new role effective Dec. 2, replacing the recently promoted Szabo. Qian joined the USGC in 2012 and previously served as the manager of trade teams where she coordinated planning and travel logistics for teams visiting the U.S. on trade missions. In her new position, Qain will help scale up global ethanol resources, implement programs and develop strategy for ethanol market development efforts.

“During her tenure at the Council, Stella has made critical contributions throughout the Unified Export Strategy (UES) process, in program standardization and leading China ethanol training efforts – preparing her to make immediate and lasting contributions in our effort to expand global ethanol trade,” Healy said. “Stella’s institutional experience will further build cohesion and integrate the ethanol effort across all program areas and offices, a critical element for long-term success.”