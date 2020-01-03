ADVERTISEMENT

Badger State Ethanol LLC announced Jan. 3 it has surpassed 1 billion gallons of ethanol production at its 85 MMgy facility located in Monroe, Wisconsin.

BSE began operations in 2002 with a nameplate capacity of 40 MMgy, and later expanded its production capacity. BSE estimates that the 1 billion gallons of ethanol it has produced provided a market for more than 350 million bushels of corn.

To put 1 billion gallons in perspective, Erik Huschitt, CEO and general manager of BSE, said, “In a vehicle that gets 23 miles per gallon, you could go around the earth 923,000 times and at 60 miles per hour, it’d take you 43,750 years to complete.”

Although the ethanol industry has had more than its fair share of challenges over the past year, Huschitt said reaching this milestone is a great opportunity to accentuate the good ethanol brings to local communities and the agricultural economy, as well as his appreciation for the support the company’s received along the way.

“I thank all of the investors who have believed in us, the community that supports us, the consumers who buy our end products, in both ethanol and feed, and the organizations that support the agenda that helps make this possible,” Huschitt said. “We certainly didn’t do this alone, and we express our gratitude to all of those who helped us reach this milestone.”

The Renewable Fuels Association has spoken out to congratulate BSE on its achievement. “RFA applauds Badger State on this important milestone and its longtime commitment to the industry,” said Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the RFA. “All those involved in the operation, from investors to staff, should be very proud of the hard work they all put into a facility that supports the community around them. The company supports dozens of good jobs, adds value to locally grown crops, and plays an important role in providing consumers with cleaner and more affordable fuels at the pump.”