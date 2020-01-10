ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K. Department for Transport recently announced funding to support four advanced biofuel projects, including those that aim to produce low carbon aviation fuel, fuel for heavy goods vehicles, and cellulosic ethanol.

The announcement, made on Dec. 30, indicates two of the projects are being funded under the government’s Future Fuels for Flight and Freight Competition. The Department for Transport said KEW Projects and Rika Biogas have been awarded a share of £6.5 million ($8.49 million) to build plants that aim to produce fuel for heavy goods vehicles. Rika Biogas aims to produce liquid biomethane, while Kew Projects aims to produce diesel substitute. The project at KEW will also begin research that could pave the way for low-carbon aviation fuel.

Two additional projects are being funded under the government’s Advanced Biofuels Demonstration Competition. The Department of Transport said this includes Nova Pangaea Technologies, which will focus on the production of ethanol from wood waste. The name of the fourth project was not released.

Department of Transport said that funding for the four biofuel products supports the government’s goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Between 2018 and 2032 low carbon fuels are expected to save nearly 85 million metric tons of carbon dioxide—equivalent to taking nearly 18 million cars off the road. This equates to around a third of transport’s projected contribution to U.K. carbon savings during the 2020s.

According to the U.K. government, the country’s advanced fuels industry is expected create 9,800 jobs over the next decade and be worth more than £400 million.

Additional information is available on the U.K. Department of Transport website.