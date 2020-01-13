By Renewable Fuels Association | January 13, 2020

The Renewable Fuels Association, in partnership with TRANSCAER, is hosting a free ethanol safety “Train the Trainer” webinar on Tuesday, January 14, for ethanol emergency response teams. This will be the first of four in 2020, with the others taking place April 7, June 23 and August 18.

The webinar will take place from noon to 2 p.m. ET and is funded through a Federal Railroad Administration/TRANSCAER grant. It is designed to train a group of individuals who can then turn around and pass that information forward, equipping entire communities with the knowledge necessary to respond to any potential ethanol-related emergency.

Led by national hazardous materials trainer Joel Hendelman, the webinar is open to all professional individuals above the technical level of training who are interested in learning how to teach ethanol emergency response.

Registration is limited 100 attendees. Certificates will be awarded to all completing the webinar. Click here for details and to register.