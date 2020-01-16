ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke during the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association’s 2020 summit, and highlighted recent positive developments for the biofuels industry.

“Yesterday I had the amazing opportunity to join President [Donald] Trump in the East Room of the White House as he and the vice premiere of China signed the historic phase one trade agreement between our two countries,” Reynolds said adding that the agreement is good news for the agriculture industry. The deal “puts our farmers and producers in a good place.”

Reynolds said that although there have been concerns about the country’s plans to implement an E10 mandate in 2020. “China is expected to increase its ethanol imports under the phase one trade agreement,” she said. She also touted success in implementing a trade agreement with Japan as well as the approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement. “All of this is good news for America’s biofuels industry,” she said.

Reynolds also said that in her recently proposed budget, she sought to increase funding for the state’s Renewable Fuel Infrastructure Program by $2 million. This, she said, bring the state’s funding for the program to $5 million “and delivers our renewable fuels to the rightful place at the pump. Also, she said, she signed an executive order requiring all state-purchased diesel vehicles to support the use of biodiesel.

And Reynolds said she plans to continue her advocacy for biofuels. “I look forward to continue being a tireless advocate on your behalf,” Reynolds said.