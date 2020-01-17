ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA Foreign Agricultural Service released November export data on Jan. 7, reporting the U.S exported approximately 107.28 million gallons of ethanol and 911,569 tons of distillers grains during the month.

The 107.28 million gallons of ethanol exported in November was down from both the 112.82 million gallons exported in October and the 141.39 million gallons exported during November 2018.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than three dozen countries in November. Brazil was the top destination with 27.02 million gallons, followed closely by Canada with 26.79 million gallons. Colombia was the third ranking export market for ethanol during the month, with 12.46 million gallons.

The total value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $210.7 million in November, up from $180.29 million in October, but down from $212.83 million in November 2018.

The U.S. exported 1.32 billion gallons of ethanol during the first 11 months of 2019 at a value of $2.16 billion, compared to 1.56 billion gallons exported during the same period of 2018 at a value of $2.47 billion.

Distillers grains exports for November reached 911,569 tons, up from 759,979 tons in October, but down from 1.01 million tons exported in November 2018.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to nearly 40 countries in November. Mexico was the top destination with 200,669 tons, followed by South Korea at 105,328 tons, and Thailand with 88,424 tons.

The total value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $180.92 million in November, up from $152.13 million in October, but down from $207.73 million in November 2018.

Total distillers grains exports for the first 11 months of 2019 reached nearly 10.02 million tons at a value of $2.07 billion, compared to 10.93 million tons at a value of $2.27 billion for the same period of 2018.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.