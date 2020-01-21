ADVERTISEMENT

An estimated 696 million liters (183.86 million gallons) of liquid biofuels were consumed the by the U.K. transportation sector during the third quarter of 2019, up 18 percent from the same period of 2018, according to data released by the U.K. Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Ethanol consumption for the period reached 197 million liters, down 2.2 percent when compared to the 193 million liters consumed during the third quarter of 2018. Biodiesel consumption, however, reached 501 million liters, up 29 percent when compared to the 391 million liters consumed during the same period of 2018.

Ethanol accounted for 28 percent of U.K. liquid biofuel consumption during the third quarter. Biodiesel accounted for the remaining 72 percent.

According to the BEIS, ethanol accounted for 4.7 percent of gasoline during the quarter, flat from the same period of 2018. Biodiesel accounted for 6.5 percent of diesel consumption, up 1.5 percent. On a combined basis, the two fuels accounted for 5.8 percent of transportation fuel, up 0.9 percent from the second quarter of 2018. The BEIS noted the second and third quarters of last year mark the only times when biofuel accounted for more than 5 percent of transportation fuel in the country.