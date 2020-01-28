By Government of Manitoba | January 28, 2020

Manitoba will have the cleanest fuel standards in Canada by increasing the ethanol and biodiesel content of its transportation fuels as it implements its Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan, Premier Brian Pallister announced on Jan. 21 during his dignitary address at the annual Manitoba Ag Days exhibition.

“We have the cleanest electricity in Canada already and soon we will have the cleanest fuels in Canada too,” said Pallister. “Manitoba is leading the country once again.”

These new clean fuel standards will reduce Manitoba’s emissions by almost 400,000 metric tons cumulatively over the next five years. This is the equivalent of taking 100,000 vehicles of the road.

“Agriculture always has been and always will be the key to Manitoba’s economic success,” said Pallister. “As an important economic driver, our agriculture industry cannot take its foot off the gas, so we will make that gas greener.”

Manitoba will increase the ethanol content requirement of gasoline to 10 percent from 8.5 percent, and the biodiesel content of diesel to 5 percent from 2 percent, the premier noted. Consultations with industry, stakeholders and all Manitobans will take place in the coming months and any necessary regulation changes will be made this spring, he added.

Following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan. 20, the premier is calling on the federal government for a fresh evaluation of the province’s Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan to cap the carbon tax on Manitobans.

“Manitobans deserve respect for our green agenda, our historic and significant investments in clean, green renewable energy,” said Pallister. “Our plan puts a price on carbon that is low and level, like the Prairies, and keeps more money in the pockets of Manitobans while getting the same amount of emissions reductions as the rising federal carbon tax. Our Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan is better for the economy, better for the environment and better for Manitoban families.”

The announcement builds on the government’s climate change and green initiatives to make Manitoba the cleanest, greenest, and most climate resilient province in Canada, through its Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan. This includes:

•investing billions of dollars invested in clean, renewable hydroelectric energy;

• eliminating, once and for all, the use of coal for electricity generation;

• providing over $200 million for the GROW and Conservation Trust programs to sustain investments in cleaner air, water and soil management;

• creating watershed management strategies;

• establishing Efficiency Manitoba demand-side management;

• introducing fuel-efficiency measures for the trucking industry; and

• working with the private sector to eliminate the use of plastic bags.