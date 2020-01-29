ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump on Jan. 29 signed legislation implementing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The trade pact was signed by the three countries in November 2018 to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. The U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass legislation implementing USMCA on Dec. 19, followed by the U.S. Senate on Jan. 16.

The trade deal is expected to benefit U.S. ethanol producers, as both countries rank among the top 10 importers of U.S. fuel ethanol and distillers grains.

Growth Energy praised passage of the USMCA. “This historic agreement between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada is welcomed by biofuel producers across North America, as it reinforces our already strong trade relationship and opens the door for more opportunities for our allies in the agriculture industry,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. “We are grateful to President Trump, his administration, and our champions in Congress for their steadfast commitment to securing this win for American agriculture.”

Mexico has also ratified the agreement. Canada, however, has not. All three countries must ratify USMCA before the agreement can take effect.