By Renewable Fuels Association | January 30, 2020

The 2020 season of the Crappie Masters Tournament Trail begins later this week, with the Renewable Fuels Association and the National Corn Growers Association signed on as co-title sponsors for the fourth consecutive year. The first tournament begins Friday, Jan. 31 at St. Johns River in Deland, Fla.

“We are excited to get the 2020 season kicked off in DeLand, Fla.,” said Crappie Masters President Mike Vallentine. “The St. Johns River is such a unique fishery that allows participants to try several methods to catch fish plus you can always expect to see some big weights. We are also thrilled to be representing the Renewable Fuels Association and American Ethanol by sharing the truth about ethanol and educating our anglers, listeners, viewers and followers. For five straight seasons, all winning teams with Crappie Masters have been running E10 fuel in their boat with no reported problems. We understand there is more work to do and we are honored to take on this challenge.”

This year, the competition includes state-level tournament trails in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Florida, Arkansas, Alabama, West Tennessee and North and South Louisiana.

“Nearly one-third of America’s corn crop goes into the production of ethanol, an environmentally friendly fuel additive that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent, keeping the waterways anglers’ fish clean,” said NCGA ethanol action team chair Mark Recker. “For the past five years, each winning team of the Crappie Masters National Tournament Trail has used ethanol in their boat engines, citing maximum engine performance.”

“We are looking forward to another great year on the water with an expanded schedule of tournaments,” said RFA Vice President of Industry Relations Robert White. “This national partnership with Crappie Masters helps more anglers and boaters learn about the benefits of high-octane, low-carbon ethanol—a fuel that’s cleaner and cheaper, and that has proven its value on the tournament trail for years. E10 has been used for decades in all types of marine engines, and the fuel blend is approved for use by all major marine engine manufacturers, helping to clean the air and water.”

Crappie Masters Television will also highlight each tournament. The weekly show can be found on the Pursuit Channel, which is on DIRECTV 604, Dish Network 393, Verizon, CenturyLink and Roku.

The next Crappie Masters Tournament Trail event is Feb. 28-29 at Lake D’Arbonne in Gadsden County, Fla. The 2020 Crappie Masters Tournament Trail season runs through Sept. 26. A full schedule is available here.