The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has announced an open meeting of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee will be held on Feb. 6 in Washington, D.C.

The REEEAC provides the Secretary of Commerce with advice from the private sector on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

At the Feb. 6 meeting, current REEEAC members will discuss major issues affecting the competitiveness of the U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency industries, hold subcommittee work sessions to discuss draft recommendations, and consider recommendations for approval.

The REEEAC currently includes 35 members, including those representing the Renewable Fuels Association, Covanta and the U.S. Grains Council.

Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.