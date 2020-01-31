ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for January, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in November was up when compared to both the previous month and November 2018.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses reached 507 million bushels in November, up 5 percent from October, and up 1 percent from November 2018. November usage included 92 percent for alcohol and 8 percent for other purposes.

Corn consumed for fuel alcohol reached 457 million bushels in November, up 5 percent from October, and slightly from the same month of the previous year. Corn consumed in November for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production as 90.5 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively.

Approximately 4.044 million hundredweight (cwt) (226,464 tons of sorghum was also consumed for fuel alcohol production in November, down slightly from 4.054 million cwt in October and down from 5.314 million cwt during November 2018.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production was at 99,399 tons, up from 93,867 tons in October, but down from 128,805 tons in November 2018. Corn oil production reached 159,852 tons, up from both 147,749 tons in October and 154,778 tons in November of the previous year. Dstillers dried grains production fell to 316,390 tons, down from 348,762 tons in October and 376,137 tons in November 2018. Distillers dried grains with solubles production was at 1.88 million tons, up from 1.83 million tons in October, but down from 1.93 million tons in November of the previous year. Distillers wet grains production increased to 1.35 million tons, up from 1.29 million tons in October and 1.31 million tons in November 2018. Modified distillers wet grains production was at 458,120 tons, up from 447,475 tons in October, but down from 472,972 tons in November of the previous year.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production reached 63,073 tons, up from 51,988 tons in October and 54,967 tons in November 2018. Corn gluten feed production fell to 272,089 tons, down from 293,890 tons in October and 285,362 tons in November 2018. Corn gluten meal production increased to 90,102 tons, up from 87,589 tons in October and 85,510 tons in November of the previous year. Wet corn gluten feed production reached 262,089 tons, up from 233,348 tons in October and 257,003 tons in November 2018.

At dry and wet mills, carbon dioxide captured fell to 222,636 tons, down from 228,165 tons in October and 222,757 tons in November 2018.