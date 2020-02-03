By Gevo Inc. | February 03, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Gevo Inc., a leading sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producer, announced on Jan. 31 it has supplied SAF to further support carbon neutrality goals in the aviation industry.

Gevo’s customer and global fuel supplier, Avfuel Corp., delivered SAF to Banyan Air Service (KFXE) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where they stated that the fuel accounts for a two metric ton reduction in lifecycle CO2 emissions, furthering sustainability goals for Banyan Air Service and Avfuel. The fuel was allotted to operators via commitments prior to its delivery.

“Avfuel continues to work diligently to source, test, blend and ship Gevo’s SAF which continues to raise the awareness of SAF. These efforts are important because they show the viability of SAF and express to corporations that they have a choice when flying their corporate jets. This education shows other fixed based operators what they provide their customers,” stated Patrick Gruber, CEO of Gevo.

“We’re thankful to work with our longstanding partners like Banyan on sustainability initiatives,” said Joel Hirst, vice president of sales for Avfuel. “The Banyan team provides exceptional services and we’re proud to help them provide this exclusive, environmentally-friendly product—via Gevo as a supply point—to its customers, once again demonstrating that aircraft can safely fly with SAF.”

To supply the fuel, Avfuel acquires a concentrated delivery of SAF from Gevo and blends it with petroleum-based jet fuel. This mixture is then tested for fuel quality and to ensure it meets all standards associated with jet fuel.

The product has a net benefit to the environment across its lifecycle. Created from corn starch, for every one million gallons of the concentrated SAF that is produced, approximately 10 million pounds of animal feed and protein is sold into the food chain, and the final jet fuel product burns cleaner, reducing carbon emissions released into the atmosphere.