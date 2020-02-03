ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA is recruiting U.S. exporters to participate in an agribusiness trade mission to Manila, the capital of the Philippines, on April 20-23. Individuals interested in participating must apply to USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service by Feb. 6.

“U.S. agricultural exports to the Philippines have more than doubled over the last decade, reaching a record $3 billion in 2018, and positive consumer attitudes and a healthy business climate point to continued growth potential going forward,” said Morgan Haas, FAS counselor for agricultural affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Manila. “Thanks to the United States’ longstanding ties with the Philippines, local consumers have an affinity for American brands, and the country’s rapidly expanding retail, food service, and food processing sectors offer robust opportunities for U.S. exporters looking to sell agricultural raw materials, high-value ingredients, and consumer-oriented food and beverage products.”

According to the USDA, local staff from the FAS office in Manila will arrange targeted business meetings between trade mission delegates and local companies seeking to import American food and farm products. FAS staff and industry experts will also lead in-depth briefings and site visits to provide delegates with additional on-the-ground insights into exporting to the Philippines.

Data published by the U.S. Grains Council shows the Philippines imported nearly 79.85 million gallons of U.S. ethanol during the 2018-’19 marketing year, up from 70.06 million gallons the previous marketing year. Imports of U.S. ethanol over the past few months, however, have been lagging. According to the USGC, the Philippines imported only 13.3 million gallons of U.S. ethanol during the first three months of the current marketing year, which spans from September 2019 through November 2019, down nearly 42 percent when compared to the 22.82 million gallons of U.S. ethanol imported during the same period of the 2018-’19 marketing year.

The Philippines also imported 247,792 tons of U.S. DDGS during the 2018-’19 marketing year, up from 163,693 tons during the 2017-’18 marketing year. During the first three months of the current marketing year, the Philippines imported 77,623 tons of U.S. DDS, up nearly 25 percent when compared to the 62,309 tons of U.S. DDGS imported during the same period of the 2018-’19 marketing year.

The USDA has scheduled seven trade missions for 2020, including those to North Africa on March 16-19, the Philippines on April 20-23, Spain and Portugal on June 8-11, the U.K. on Sept. 14-17, Austria and New Zealand on Oct. 19-23, Peru on Nov. 2-5, and United Arab Emirates on Nov. 15-18.

Additional information is available on the USDA FAS website.