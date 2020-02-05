By Whitefox Technologies Ltd. | February 05, 2020

Whitefox Technologies is pleased to announce that Kansas Ethanol LLC is to install Whitefox ICE membrane dehydration system at its 77 MMgy plant in Lyons, Kansas.

Mike Chisam, president and CEO of Kansas Ethanol, said, "We are first and foremost pursuing avenues to reduce our operating costs and ways to lower our carbon intensity to capitalize on low-carbon fuel markets. We also want to improve our overall operations and debottleneck existing process units. After meeting with the team at Whitefox Technologies, we knew their system and team was the right one for us. We look forward to getting the system installed and running."

Stephan Blum, Whitefox Technologies chief technical officer, said, "Kansas Ethanol is already an efficient and well-managed plant. The addition of Whitefox ICE will further improve their overall efficiency in operations by eliminating recycle streams and fluctuations in distillation and dehydration. Whitefox ICE will enable Kansas Ethanol to increase production by an average rate of 30,000 gallons per day. This increase, and the operational improvements will keep them highly competitive in low-carbon markets and have a positive impact on their bottom line.”

Whitefox Technologies CEO Gillian Harrison said, “It’s great to be working with the team at Kansas Ethanol to further improve their energy and operational efficiency. It will be our first plant in this important state and our ninth ICE solution. This takes us to over 100 MMgy of installed membrane capacity, which is an exciting milestone.”

Kansas is home to 12 ethanol plants and produces nearly 500 million gallons per year of renewable, clean-burning ethanol fuel.