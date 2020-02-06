ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA Foreign Agricultural Service released export data on Feb. 5 showing that the U.S. exported approximately 146.53 million gallons of ethanol and 767,682 metric tons of distillers grains in December.

The 146.53 million gallons of ethanol exported in December was up from 107.27 million gallons in November and 133.42 million gallons in December 2018.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than three dozen countries in December. Canada was the top destination with 31.67 million gallons, followed by Brazil with 30.76 million gallons and India with 27.8 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $263.23 million in December, compared to $210.7 million in November and $215.32 million in December 2018.

Total U.S. ethanol exports for the full year 2019 reached 1.47 billion gallons at a value of $2.42 billion, compared to 1.69 billion gallons at a value of $2.69 billion in 2018.

The U.S. exported ethanol to nearly 80 countries last year. Brazil was the top destination with 339.9 million gallons, a 32 percent drop when compared to the 499.62 million gallons of U.S. ethanol the country imported in 2018. Canada was the second ranking destination for U.S. ethanol last year with 330 million gallons, down 5 percent when compared to 2018. India was the third ranking destination for U.S. ethanol in 2019, with 182.31 million gallons, up 17 percent from 2018.

The 767,682 tons of distillers grains exported in December was down from 911,569 tons in December and 877,266 tons in December 2018.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to nearly three dozen countries in December. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains exports with 143,330 tons, followed by South Korea with 125,303 tons and Indonesia with 95,405 tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $155.07 million in December, down from $180.92 million in November and $182.89 million in December 2018.

Total U.S. distillers grains exports for the full year 2019 reached 10.79 million tons at a value of $2.22 billion, compared to 11.81 million tons at a value of $2.46 billion in 2018.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to approximately 55 countries last year. Mexico was the top destination with 2.03 million tons, up 1 percent compared to the 2.01 million tons imported in 2018. South Korea was the second ranking destination for U.S. distillers grains in 2019 with 1.25 million tons, up 10 percent when compared to the 1.14 million tons the country imported the previous year. Vietnam was the third ranking market for U.S. distillers grains last year with 1.2 million tons, down 3 percent when compared to the 1.14 million tons imported in 2018.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.