By Eco-Energy | February 07, 2020

Eco-Energy, a leading biofuel supply chain company, is pleased to announce that it has entered the final stage of construction on its ethanol distribution facility located in Phoenix, Arizona. The facility will be Eco-Energy’s tenth ethanol distribution terminal and is scheduled to commence operations in 3Q 2020. According to Chad Conn, vice president of distribution at Eco, “The unprecedented and unique capabilities of this terminal will undoubtedly alleviate the logistical constraints experienced in the Phoenix market.” Once operational, the Eco-Energy site will be capable of offloading ethanol from railcars to dedicated storage where it will then be transferred via pipeline to every local blending terminal. “Combining location and state-of the-art design, this ethanol terminal will deliver the most efficient and attractive solution for suppliers and blenders in the Phoenix market,” stated Conn.

The Union Pacific Railroad will provide rail service to the Eco-Energy-Phoenix terminal with plans of handling over 250M gallons annually. Thanks to over 4 million gallons of dedicated ethanol storage, and without added cost and complexity of truck deliveries, the Eco-Energy site will provide much needed ratability and security of supply in this complex market. “We are very proud to finalize this Phoenix project. This project highlights our team’s ability to collaborate, align incentives, and generate clear value-add throughout the supply chain,” says Eco-Energy CEO Josh Bailey. According to Bailey, “Cooperation that creates solutions for multiple stakeholders is what our industry needs to increase the availability and consumption of high octane, low carbon, cost-competitive ethanol.”