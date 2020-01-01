By Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association | February 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight students from Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota, toured Al-Corn Clean Fuel in Claremont, Minnesota, Feb. 7 to learn about renewable energy production.

During the tour, the students learned about the different components of ethanol production, such as incoming grain grading, grain handling, grain storage, liquefaction, fermentation, distillation, distiller grain drying, corn oil separation, product storage and product shipment.

The students, from grades 11 to 12, were from Triton High School’s Agricultural Economics class.

“The ethanol industry plays a vital role in boosting the economy here in Claremont and its surrounding towns,” said Randall Doyal, CEO of Al-Corn Clean Fuel. “We source 40 million bushels of corn a year from local farms to produce 120 million gallons of ethanol.”

Founded in 1994, Al-Corn Clean Fuel also produces 310,000 tons of dried distillers grains with solubles and 28 million pounds of corn oil per year.

The tour was organized by the Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association, of which Al-Corn Clean Fuel is a member.

“[The] tour marks the launch of our 2020 Ethanol Plant Tour Program for high schools,” said Tim Rudnicki, executive director at MN Biofuels. “It is important for students to visit their local ethanol plants to learn how ethanol reduces greenhouse gas emissions, plays a significant role in the local economy, saves consumers at the pump and reduces our dependence on foreign oil.”

Robert Ickler, Triton High School's agriculture educator, said, “We are doing a commodity marketing unit and visiting the plant will help them visualize what one of the end-users of corn looks like.”