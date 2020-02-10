By Renewable Fuels Association | February 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renewable Fuels Association, Renewable Fuels Nebraska, Nebraska Corn (comprised of the Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association) and Pheasants Forever Inc. have launched a pilot project in collaboration with Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture to expand critical pollinator habitat as part of the ethanol industry’s commitment to improving biodiversity in key production regions.

The project establishes pollinator habitat and demonstration sites in collaboration with Nebraska ethanol plants. The project will provide support to local corn growers, with the goal of expanding similar habitat with partnering farmers and impacting a minimum of 1,000 acres.

“This project demonstrates the strong commitment of the renewable fuels industry to protecting pollinators, which are critical to the sustainability of U.S. agriculture,” said Jessica Bennett, vice president of government and external affairs of RFA. “Our collaboration with Field to Market, Nebraska Corn and Pheasants Forever brings together key stakeholders to ensure that biodiversity is prioritized alongside our commitment to producing clean, green renewable fuels.”

The participating ethanol plants will provide an educational showcase for local farmers in the area by hosting pollinator workshops to increase awareness of these conservation practices. The project will also work to accelerate the adoption of pollinator and wildlife habitat on private lands through financial and technical assistance by leveraging existing Pheasants Forever habitat partnership programs.

“Field to Market works to enable our diverse member organizations to implement innovative local conservation projects that support growers in delivering sustainable outcomes,” said Brandon Hunnicutt, chair of Field to Market and vice chair of the Nebraska Corn Board. “We’re pleased to see the ethanol industry’s leadership in protecting critical pollinator habitat at a meaningful scale.”

Chad Bloom, development officer at Pheasants Forever, said, “Pheasants Forever is dedicated to the conservation of wildlife through habitat improvements, education, and collaborations across the value chain. We’re excited to bridge our existing networks with this new partnership to help Nebraska growers implement pollinator and wildlife habitat.”