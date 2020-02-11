ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for February, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in December was up when compared to both the previous month and December 2018.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses reached 530 million bushels in November, up 5 percent from October, and up 4 percent from December 2018. November usage included 92.3 percent for alcohol and 7.7 percent for other purposes.

Corn consumed for fuel alcohol reached 479 million bushels in November, up 5 percent from November, and up 4 percent when compared to December 2018. Corn consumed in November for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was 90 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

Approximately 5.341 million hundredweight (cwt) (299,096 tons) of sorghum was also consumed for fuel alcohol production in November, up from both 4.044 million cwt in November and 3.045 million cwt during December 2018.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production was at 101,158 tons, up from 99,399 tons in November, but down from 134,094 tons in December 2018. Corn oil production reached 165,210 tons, up from both 159,852 tons in November and 152,918 tons in December of the previous year. Distillers dried grains production increased to 388,156 tons, up from 316,390 tons in November and 357,196 tons in December 2018. Distillers dried grains with solubles production was at 1.91 million tons, up from 1.88 million tons in November, but down from 1.93 million tons in December of the previous year. Distillers wet grains production increased to 1.4 million tons, up from 1.35 million tons in November and up slightly from December 2018. Modified distillers wet grains production was at 493, 170 tons, up from 458,120 tons in November and 472,469 tons in November of the previous year.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production reached 68,957 tons, up from 63,073 tons in November and 60,677 tons in December 2018. Corn gluten feed production increased to 306,318 tons, up from 272,089 tons in November and 290,178 tons in December 2018. Corn gluten meal production increased to 93,644 tons, up from 90,102 tons in November and 88,638 tons in December of the previous year. Wet corn gluten feed production was at 257,381 tons, down from 2262,089 tons in November and 256,146 tons in December 2018.

At dry and wet mills, carbon dioxide captured fell to 220,510 tons, down from 222,636 tons in November and 228,754 tons in December 2018.