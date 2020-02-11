ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, recently released data showing that most production units have completed the current harvest. While sugarcane ethanol production was negligible in early January, corn ethanol production continued to grow.

According to UNICA, mills in the region processed 127,600 tons of sugarcane during the first half of January. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, 2019, mills in the region have processed 578.72 million tons of sugarcane, up 2.78 from the same period of the previous harvest.

As of mid-January, UNICA said three sugarcane processing units continued operations. Another 10 facilities were producing corn ethanol.

Only 95.73 million liters (25.29 million gallons) of ethanol were produced in the south-central region of Brazil during the first half of January. Of that volume, 87.44 million liters were corn ethanol.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, UNICA said corn ethanol production has reached 1.14 billion liters, up 102.96 percent from the same period of the previous harvest season.

Total ethanol production since April 1, 2019, reached 32.2 billion liters, including 9.87 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol and 22.33 billion liters of hydrous ethanol.

Production units in the south-central region of Brazil sold 1.25 billion liters of ethanol during the first half of January. Of that volume, 1.23 billion liters were sold domestically and 22.13 million liters were destined for export. Domestic sales included 877.73 million liters of hydrous ethanol and 354.36 million liters of anhydrous ethanol.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, domestic sales of hydrous ethanol have reached 18.53 billion liters, up 12.09 percent from the same period of the previous harvest.