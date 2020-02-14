By U.S. Grains Council | February 14, 2020

The U.S. Grains Council recently visited the main beef producer in Central America and the Caribbean.

Located in Nicaragua, the operation includes 60,000 to 70,000 head of cattle, and uses U.S. corn rolled and mixed with mombasa, a tropical grass.

While this program was promoting U.S. dried distiller’s grains with solubles (DDGS), USGC staff also took time to present the 2019-2020 Corn Harvest Quality Report to the operation’s full management team.