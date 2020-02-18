ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump on Feb. 13 announced his intent to nominate Douglas Benevento to serve as deputy administrator of the U.S. EPA and Mark Wesley Menezes to serve as deputy secretary of energy. Both nominations are subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Benevento currently serves associate deputy administrator of the EPA. Previously, he served as the EPA senior counselor for regional management and state affairs, and as Region 8 administrator. Prior to joining the EPA, Benevento worked on energy and environment issues at Xcel Energy and practiced law at Greenberg Traurig LLP. He also previously worked at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, as director of environmental programs, and later, as executive director.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler has spoken out in support of Benevento’s nomination. "I have known and worked with Doug for many years and he is uniquely qualified for this important position," Wheeler said. "I have the upmost confidence that he will succeed in helping me advance President Trump's agenda and the agency's mission of protecting human health and the environment."

Menezes currently serves as undersecretary at the DOE as is the principal advisor on energy policy and emerging energy technologies. He previously served as an executive with Berkshire Hathaway Energy and as a partner at Hunton & Williams LLP. Prior to joining Hunton, Menezes served as chief counsel of energy and environment for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce, where he was chief negotiator in the enactment of the Energy Policy Act of 2005. He also previously served as vice president and associate general counsel for American Electric Power.

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette issued a statement in support of Menezes’ nomination. “I am pleased President Trump intends to nominate Mark Menezes to be the next Deputy Secretary of Energy. He has served as Under Secretary of Energy since November 2017 and the department has thrived under his steady leadership and expertise,” Brouillette said. “I urge the U.S. Senate to expeditiously confirm him and look forward to continuing to serve alongside my friend and colleague to advance U.S. energy independence and security.”

“I am honored President Trump intends to nominate me to serve as Deputy Secretary of Energy and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving in his Administration,” Menezes added. “I am proud of all the success our department has accomplished and commit to continue building upon this progress as we further our country’s energy independence and continue pursuing breakthroughs in American innovation. I would like to thank Secretary Brouillette for putting his confidence in me and look forward to continue to faithfully serve the Department of Energy and the American people.”