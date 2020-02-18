ADVERTISEMENT

Novozymes announced the launch of its next yeast technology, Innova Fit, on Feb. 10. The company said the non-GM yeast product eliminates production constraints caused by conventional and basic yeasts.

“Conventional yeasts often cause plants to struggle with the rigors of today’s fermentation challenges and production demands—and producers are left without choices and hands are tied,” said Brian Brazeau, Novozymes’ vice president, bioenergy commercial, and president, North America. “Our goal is to advance the entire industry through our microbial expertise; Innova Fit overcomes the major challenge of advancing and debottlenecking fermentation.”

According to Novozuymes, Innova Fit enables higher yields during fermentation temperature excursions, up to 36 degrees Celsius (96 degrees Fahrenheit), reducing variability and process upsets. The company also said the yeast product was developed to withstand the rigors of hard running plants, noting that Innova Fit can ferment up to 36 percent dry solids while tolerating high ethanol titers in fermentation. Information released by Novozymes indicates Innova Fit can operate in a wide range of fermentation times, excels in fermentations between 55 and 65 hours, and can increase ethanol yield by up to 2 percent. The company also noted the use of Innnova Fit can reduce a plant’s need for yeast nutritional supplements, reducing costs.

Innova Fit is the fourth yeast solution released by Novozymes since 2018 as part of its Innova platform. The company’s Innova yeast products are the result of a dedicated development partnership with Australia-based Microbiogen.

Additional information is available on the Novozymes website.