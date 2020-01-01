By RINAlliance | February 19, 2020

Reo Menning is the new president and CEO for RINAlliance, effective Feb. 1. After conducting a nationwide search, the company’s board of directors unanimously voted for her to succeed Dawn Carlson.

Menning, previously served as executive vice president for FUELIowa, where she headed multiple successful initiatives for both the association and its for-profit subsidiary company, RINAlliance.

As RINAlliance’s top executive, Menning will exclusively lead company initiatives to help renewable fuel blenders across the country take advantage of RIN economics and profits under the Renewal Fuel Standard.

“We are excited to have Reo’s incredible talents dedicated to building the RINAlliance business,” said RINAlliance Board Chair John Gilroy. “She is extremely well-versed in the Renewable Fuels Standard, understands our supporting compliance software and service offerings inside and out, and has established strong relationships with our nationwide customer base. Reo will be a great leader and take our company to new levels of success.”

In addition to her direct experience with RINAlliance, Menning has a proven track record at the highest levels. She improved the financial position, diversified services and invested in future growth as the top executive for Metro Waste Authority in Des Moines and the Silicones Environmental, Health and Safety Council in Washington, D.C.

According to Menning, RINAlliance is on the cusp of new market growth due to some exciting future initiatives.

“I cannot think of a better time to be at the helm of such an innovative organization. With the board’s full support, we’ll provide our clients with more efficient services to better track performance, while ensuring they are in full compliance with regulations,” said Menning. “RINAlliance is poised for achieving great things within our core capabilities and several areas beyond the RFS.”

With undergraduate degrees in chemistry and marketing, a master’s degree in environmental sciences and an MBA, Menning offers a rare combination of technical talents and business acumen. The RINAlliance board selection committee felt her core strengths were the perfect fit for the president and CEO position. Menning has earned a reputation for driving growth, increasing profits, managing complex systems and enhancing company performance. Continuous improvement is a cornerstone of her ability to instill a culture change that produces results.

Dawn Carlson is stepping away from her leadership positions at FUELIowa and RINAlliance in February 2020 to spend more time with her family, and place more energy on mission work and professional opportunities through her equestrian business, River Heights Ranch.