ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol stocks set a new record at 24.781 million barrels for the week ending Feb. 14, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Feb. 20. Ethanol production for the week was at 1.04 million barrels per day.

The record-setting 24.781 million barrels of ethanol stocks reported for the week ending Feb. 14 was up from 24.358 million barrels the previous week. According to EIA data, weekly U.S. ending stocks of fuel ethanol have only topped 24 million barrels 11 times. The week ending Feb. 14 marks the fourth consecutive week that weekly U.S. ending stocks of ethanol surpassed the 24 million barrel mark.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 1.04 million barrels per day during the week ending Feb. 14, up slightly from 1.033 million barrels per day the previous week.