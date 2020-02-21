By U.S. Grains Council | February 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the U.S. Grains Council arrived in Tampa, Florida, for the organization’s winter meeting in mid-February, where they concentrated on drivers of global demand and how they affect markets overseas in which the Council does business.

“We are excited to be in Tampa as we come off a particularly challenging year for trade and begin to right our course to make something happen for U.S. corn, sorghum, barley, ethanol, distillers dried grains with solubles and other co-products,” said USGC Chairman Darren Armstrong, a farmer from North Carolina. “We heard from experts in their fields of policy and weather prediction to help us analyze what’s happened recently and plan a strategy for success in the coming year.”

The Council’s winter meeting is the annual chance for corn, sorghum and barley farmers and members of agribusiness who make up the organization’s membership to meet with their international staff, who work in dozens of locations globally on trade policy and market development issues.

“We couldn’t do what we do or be as nimble as we are in our markets around the world without these directors and their staff,” said U.S. Grains Council President and CEO Ryan LeGrand. “They – along with considered input from our A-Team members – are a huge part of how we get information, how we can anticipate market shifts and create winning strategies for continued sales for the commodities we represent.”

Later in the week, longtime Council members and staff were recognized for their years of service. The event ended on Feb. 14 with a board of delegates meeting where A-Team leaders and sector directors will offer their recommendations for Council priorities over the coming year.