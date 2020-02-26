By Renewable Fuels Association | February 26, 2020

The Renewable Fuels Association, in partnership with TRANSCAER®, will host one-day ethanol safety seminars in Reno this month. The free seminars are funded through a Federal Railroad Administration/TRANSCAER grant.

The seminar will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and participants can choose the date that suits them (March 10, 11, or 13) when they register. All seminars will take place in Rooms 103 and 105 of the Regional Public Safety Training Center, 5190 Spectrum Blvd., in Reno.

The Ethanol Safety Seminar is designed for individuals who respond to ethanol-related emergencies, as well as those who work at fixed-facilities and transport fuel. It focuses on numerous important areas of ethanol safety, including an introduction to ethanol and ethanol-blended fuels, chemical and physical characteristics of ethanol and hydrocarbon fuels, transportation and transfer, storage and dispensing locations, firefighting foam principles, general health and safety considerations and storage and pre-planning considerations.

The event is free to attend, and lunch will be provided; however, registration is limited and required. All attendees must register at www.transcaer.com/training/training-events. Certificates of Attendance will be awarded following the completion of the seminar.

TRANSCAER is a voluntary national outreach effort that focuses on assisting communities to prepare for and to respond to a possible hazardous materials transportation incident. The acronym stands for Transportation Community Awareness and Emergency Response.