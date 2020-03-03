ADVERTISEMENT

Legislation recently introduced in Minnesota aims to increase the minimum biofuel content in gasoline sold within the state to 15 percent. If signed into law, the bill would make Minnesota the first state to require the use of E15.

The bill, HF 3699, was introduced in the Minnesota House on Feb. 24 and referred the Committee on Agriculture and Food Finance and Policy Division. A companion bill, SF 3605, was also introduced on Feb. 24 and referred to the Committee on Agriculture, Rural Development, and Housing Policy. That Senate committee passed the bill on March 2 and re-referred it to the Senate Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection Finance and Policy.

While the bill requires the state move to an E15 blend of gasoline, it also includes numerous exemptions for fuel sold at airports; resorts, marina, houseboat rental companies; and fuel sold for use in motor sports racing, collector vehicles, and off-road use. The legislation also requires retail stations to provide one fuel pump with a dedicated hose and nozzle dispensing a gasoline/biofuel blend containing 9.2 to 10 percent biofuel for use by motors who drive cars that are not approved by the U.S. EPA for use with more than 10 percent biofuel.

Additional information is available on the Minnesota Legislature website.