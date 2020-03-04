ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol set a new record at 24.964 million barrels the week ending Feb. 28, breaking the previous record set only two weeks earlier, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on March 4.

The previous record, set for the week ending Feb. 14, was 24.781 million barrels. Weekly ending stocks dipped to 24.718 million barrels the week ending Feb. 21, before reaching a new record high of 24.964 million barrels for the week ending Feb. 28.

According to EIA data, weekly U.S. ending stocks of fuel ethanol have only topped 24 million barrels 13 times. The week ending Feb. 28 marks the fourth consecutive week ending stocks have surpassed the 24 million barrel mark. U.S. weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol have surpassed 24 million barrels for six of the past seven weeks, and six times total since the beginning of 2020.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 1.079 million barrels per day the week ending Feb. 28, up from 1.054 million barrels per day the previous week. The current record for weekly ethanol production was set at 1.108 million barrels per day the week ending Dec. 1, 2017. According to EIA data, production for the week ending Feb. 28, 2020 is the twelfth highest on record.