ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 151.23 million gallons of ethanol and 976,688 metric tons of distillers grains in January, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on March 6. Exports of both products were up from the previous month and January 2019.

The 151.23 million gallons of ethanol exported in January was up from both the 127.91 million gallons exported in January 2019 and 146.53 million gallons exported in December 2019.

The U.S. exported ethanol to approximately three dozen countries in January. Brazil was the top destination with 58.19 million gallons, followed by Canada at 24.79 million gallons, and India at 13.31 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports was $256.53 million in January, up from $190.04 million in January 2019, but down from $263.23 million in December 2019.

The 976,688 tons of distillers grains exported in January was up from both the 806,615 million tons exported during the same month of 2019 and the 767,682 million tons exported in December 2019.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to approximately 36 countries in January. Mexico was the top destination with 169,854 tons, followed by South Korea at 129,058 tons and Indonesia at 115,632 tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $199.48 million in January, up from $155.07 million in December 2019 and $172.38 million in January 2019.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.