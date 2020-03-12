By American Coalition for Ethanol | March 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The American Coalition for Ethanol announced today its annual Washington, D.C. Fly-in and Government Affairs Summit scheduled for April 2-3, 2020 has been canceled due to the number of congressional offices declining meeting requests in response to concerns about the rapid spread of COVID-19. Many congressional offices have notified ACE they are not scheduling “any in-person meetings for the foreseeable future due to precautions surrounding coronavirus.”

“Based on the number of Hill offices that have declined meeting requests due to the coronavirus and our overall concern for the health and well-being of ACE members, we have decided to cancel the April 2-3, 2020 fly-in,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO. “Medical experts testifying this week on Capitol Hill warned Americans COVID-19 will continue spreading so we need to prioritize the health and safety of our members.”

“We are grateful to everyone who was willing to invest their time and financial resources to travel to D.C. and discuss our priority issues with Congress and the Trump administration,” Jennings added. “We anticipate that eventually the threat of coronavirus will subside, so we are exploring options to reschedule the fly-in to the fall of 2020.”