By U.S. Grains Council | March 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the developing situation with COVID-19—and with the safety of our staff, members, customers and their families as our first priority—the U.S. Grains Council will postpone all international travel and carefully review all within country travel until the end of March.

Our Washington, D.C., headquarters office remains open, and all staff globally can be contacted as normal via phone, email, chat and other methods.

We will review these operational plans as needed with guidance from U.S. government agencies and, in the meantime, wish all of our friends and colleagues health and calm!