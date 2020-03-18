By Renewable Fuels Association | March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renewable Fuels Association is pleased to announce that Barchart has recently joined the organization as a new Associate Member.

Based in Chicago, Barchart is a global provider of market data and intelligence to the financial, media and commodity sectors. Its diversified client base uses Barchart’s innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operations from front to back office, while Barchart’s Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications.

The cmdty by Barchart product-line offers an industry leading suite of tools and data covering all aspects of the commodity markets, from futures and cash prices, to proprietary indexes, yield forecasts and other supply and demand fundamentals. Barchart’s cmdtyView® Pro desktop solution aggregates all these data sets and provides custom dashboards for display and analysis, while cmdty Marketplace provides fully branded mobile apps and portals to connect grain buyers and sellers with the ability to transact physical grain online.

“We’re happy to be joining the RFA family and be given the opportunity to grow our network in the US renewable fuels industry,” said Michael Browne, Barchart’s Head of Commodities. “As a leading provider of industry data and analytics, we’re excited to bring our expertise and portfolio of trading products to RFA’s dynamic membership.”

“In an industry where market data and intelligence are critical paths to success, Barchart is a terrific fit for the RFA,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “It’s not just about crunching numbers with technology, but understanding the factors behind the data, and connecting our members horizontally and vertically with their colleagues, so we all can succeed. We’re looking forward to having Barchart as an involved part of the organization.”

For more information on Barchart, visit www.barchart.com/cmdty. For more information on the value of an RFA membership, visit ethanolrfa.org/membership.