The bipartisan Biofuels Caucus sent a letter to President Trump on March 17 urging the administration to forgo an appeal of the Tenth Circuit Court’s Jan. 24 ruling that struck down three small refinery exemptions (SREs) approved by the U.S. EPA.

The letter explains that the court found that the EPA exceeded its authority by inappropriately granting refiners free-standing SREs that exempted them from meeting Renewable Fuel Standard blending requirements, rather than granting extensions of existing exemptions as intended by Congress.

“EPA’s rampant and inappropriate use of SRE’s in recent years has reduced demand for American biofuels and weakened the RFS,” said members of the Biofuels Caucus in the letter. “We ask that you direct EPA to respect the unanimous court decision by applying its ruling nationwide and end the agency’s destructive interpretation of the RFS. Farmers and biofuel producers are hurting as a result of decisions made by EPA and action by your office is needed to uphold the law in a fair and consistent manner.”

The letter is signed by Reps. Collin C. Peterson, D-Minn.; Roger Marshall, R-Kan.; Rodney Davis, R-Ill.; Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa; Mike Bost, R-Ill.; Darin LaHood, R-Ill.; Angie Craig, D-Minn.; Ann Wagner, R-Mo.; Cindy Axne, D-Iowa; Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.; Steve King, R-Iowa; Mark Pocan, D-Wisc.; Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo.; Don Bacon, R-Neb.; Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn.; Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.; Paul Mitchell, R-Mich.; Ron Kind, D-Wisc.; James Comer, R-Ky.; Steve Watkins, R-Kan.; Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa.

A full copy of the letter is available on Peterson's website.