By Renewable Fuels Association | March 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of fuel stations now offering Flex Fuel E85 has reached an important milestone, as a Casey’s store in Ankeny, Iowa, became the 5,000th station nationwide to sell E85. While offering significantly lower emissions than traditional fuel, the E85 flex fuel blend also offers a price advantage to consumers.

“Reaching the 5,000-station mark is a significant achievement for the ethanol industry and our partner in the retail sector,” said Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “The continued expansion of E85 and other flex fuels is great news for drivers looking for savings at the pump and a way to help the environment. E85 has been available to the public for decades but has really caught on in recent years. We’re especially happy to see that this notable landmark was reached by our friends at Casey’s, a company that has long been dedicated to making ethanol-blended fuels available to their customers.”

The 5,000th location is the Casey’s store at 3605 NW Irvinedale Drive in Ankeny, Iowa, where E85 is currently selling for about 30 percent less than regular Unleaded 87.

“We are proud to be a part of this historic milestone as we continue bringing consumer-driven products like Unleaded 88 and E85 to the communities we serve,” said Jake Comer, Fuel Pricing Manager for Casey’s General Stores. “We are grateful for key industry partners like the Renewable Fuels Association that work hard to ensure the success of renewable fuels.”

Click here for a map of E85 locations nationwide. At the E85Prices.com website, visitors also can share reviews and current prices. Click here for more information on Flex Fuel’s benefits and review a chart of which specific vehicles are ready for E85.