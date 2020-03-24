ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA and Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on March 24 announced continued progress with the implementation of agriculture-related provisions of the U.S.-China Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement, including those related to distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS).

A statement issued by the USDA indicates China has updated its list of U.S. facilities eligible to export DDGS. The USDA said the U.S. exported $1.6 billion worth of DDGS to China n 2015. “This action, if coupled with the removal of other trade barriers, will allow U.S. exporters to recapture this market,” said the USDA in the statement.

The statement also references a notice published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 13 that states the FDA will facilitate the registration of animal feed manufacturing facilities for export to China. The notice asks manufacturers of dried distillers grains (DDGs) and DDGS that are interested in exporting to China to contact USDA’s Export Verification Program at EV.Export@usda.gov before April 3.

In addition, the USDA’s statement indicates that China has streamlined its process for registering new U.S. feed products for export in response to delays caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Additional information is available on the USDA website.