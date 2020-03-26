By Renewable Fuels Association | March 26, 2020

The data and analysis firm Bion has joined the Renewable Fuels Association as an Associate Member.

Bion, based in Sioux Falls, S.D., is a testing company that specializes in analytical standards, reference material, and proficiency testing programs. The company also develops and manages regulatory compliance standards, laboratory sample analysis, and defensible data in the ethanol and D3/CI space.

“As an industry-leading analytical laboratory firm, Bion is excited to bring our expertise and services to the Renewable Fuels Association,” said Esther Homandberg, General Manager of Bion. “We look forward to building our footprint within the ethanol industry and creating new relationships through our RFA membership.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Bion to the Renewable Fuels Association,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Our producer members need strong and reliable technology to analyze their products, and Bion can prove to be a great fit for them with its approach to standards, lab analytics and compliance solutions. We look forward to having Bion as part of our organization.”

For more information on Bion, visit bionsciences.com. For more information on the value of an RFA membership, visit ethanolrfa.org/membership.