By Weighty Corn LLC | March 31, 2020

Weighty Corn LLC’s first commercial implementation of its fiber separation process at Pannonia Bio Zrt’s 130 MMgy fuel ethanol plant in Dunaföldvár, Hungary has been deemed a success with Pannonia paying the success fee after a run of six months. Weighty Corn is pursuing to implement its process at other fuel ethanol facilities in US, Europe and South America.

Weighty Corn’s technology separates fiber from corn flour, immediately after the hammer milling step in ethanol plants. Weighty Corn’s process sieves corn flour into five sizes and blows air through the sizes to separate fiber. The process is covered by U.S. Patents 7,670,633 and 8,518,467. Weighty Corn owns the exclusive license to the patents and know-how, by arrangement with Mississippi State University and University of Illinois. Weighty Corn also owns sub-licensing rights to the technology.

The website for Weighty Corn is: weightycorn.com. Weighty Corn’s founder, Radha Srinivasan, can be reached at radha@weightycorn.com.