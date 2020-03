ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA recently released renewable identification number (RIN) generation data for February, reporting that nearly 1.54 billion RINs were generated under the Renewable Fuel Standard during the month, including more than 36.77 million cellulosic RINs.

More than 36.77 million D3 cellulosic biofuel RINs were generated in February, including 28.15 million generated for compressed renewable natural gas (RNG) by domestic producers, 5.52 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 2.09 million generated for liquefied RNG by importers, 819,385 generated for compared RNG by importers, and 188,014 generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers.

Total D3 RIN production for the first two months of the year reached 37.44 million. That volume included 28.6 million generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers, 5.57 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 2.09 million generated for liquefied RNG by importers, 819,385 generated for compressed RNG by importers and 362,305 generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers.

No D7 cellulosic diesel RINs were generated during the first two months of 2020.

According to the EPA, more than 23.33 million D5 advanced biofuel RINs were generated in February, including nearly 12.4 million generated for ethanol by importers, 5.7 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 3.13 million generated for naphtha by domestic producers, 1.78 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, and 324,044 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers.

Total D5 RIN production for the first two months of 2020 reached 43.05 million. That volume includes 19.96 million generated for ethanol by importers, 12.54 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 6.17 million generated for naphtha by domestic producers, 3.64 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, and 739,140 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers.

EPA data shows more than 1.16 billion D6 renewable fuel RINs were generated in February, including 1.14 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 20.9 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities and 1.02 million generated for ethanol by importers.

Total D6 RIN production for the first two months of the year reached nearly 2.42 billion. That volume includes 2.38 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 33.69 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, and 2.06 million generated for ethanol by importers.

Nearly 315.16 million D4 biomass-based diesel RINs were generated in February, including 192.01 million generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 57.71 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 48.23 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities and 17.2 million generated for biodiesel by importers.

Total D4 RIN generation for the first two months of 2020 reached 612.08 million. That volume includes 366.12 million generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 122.03 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 86.07 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 37.81 million generated for biodiesel by importers and 66,544 generated for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers.

According to EPA data, nearly 3.11 billion RINS were generated during the first two months of the year, up from 2.97 billion generated during the same period of 2019.