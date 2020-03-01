By BBI International | April 01, 2020

In late March, U.S. EPA approved Ace Ethanol’s Part 80 registration for the new D3MAX facility at Ace Ethanol LLC, in Stanley, Wisconsin. To participate in the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program and generate renewable identification numbers (RINs), renewable fuel producers must meet the registration requirements in Title 40 CFR Part 80. With the EPA approval, Ace Ethanol can now produce cellulosic ethanol from corn kernel fiber and generate D3 RINs (one D3 RIN is generated for each gallon of cellulosic ethanol produced).

“Receiving Part 80 registration approval from EPA for the D3MAX plant at Ace Ethanol in Stanley, Wisconsin, is the last major hurdle for the first commercial D3MAX plant,” said Mark Yancey, chief technology officer for D3MAX. “With this EPA approval, Ace can now begin to sell cellulosic ethanol and generate D3 RINs by converting their corn kernel fiber to ethanol.”

Ace Ethanol owns and operates the plant, which utilizes D3MAX technology under license. Construction of the plant began Oct. 1, 2018.

“Ace Ethanol has done a tremendous job in commissioning and starting up the first commercial D3MAX plant,” Yancey said. “January is not the best time to startup a new process in Wisconsin as the brutally cold weather froze lines and made startup more difficult. The Ace startup team worked very long hours and did a fantastic job. Within weeks, the D3MAX plant was operating at 80 percent of design capacity and 70 percent of design yield, which is quite the achievement for the startup of a new cellulosic ethanol process.”

